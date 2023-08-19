Ministry mulls implementing TVET degree programmes in polytechnics

KOTA TINGGI (Aug 19): The Higher Education Ministry is considering to introduce degree programmes on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in polytechnics throughout the country.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the ministry was considering implementing this proposal under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) because it would involve the provision of expert manpower, academic staff and the like.

“We will pay attention to TVET with regard to the provision of places for skilling, reskilling and upskilling. This is crucial as it is part of our efforts in providing and strengthening the offer for life-long learning.

“In terms of marketability, TVET graduates fare better than others (academic courses) although both exceed 90 per cent. So our focus is to see matching of learning with work and better salary,” he added.

He told reporters this after attending the ministry’s ‘Program Kekal Sihat KPT Prihatin Madani’ in Tanjung Sedili here today.

He reiterated the ministry’s determination to expand courses to attract more students to take up TVET.

“I have stated that in 13MP in particular, I want to see an expansion in opening of branch campuses especially for the Malaysian Technical University (MTUN) network, and we will further strengthen existing polytechnics,” he said.

The MTUN network now comprises Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP), Universiti Tun Hussein Onn (UTHM), Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM). — Bernama