Miss International Malaysia more than a competition

KOTA KINABALU (August 19): The Miss International Malaysia is more than a competition as it it is about the contestants’ journey of unity and diversity and celebration of culture, talent, grace and beauty.

According to Tourism Malaysia’s Director General, Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar, the Miss International Malaysia pageant also has profound implications for the tourism industry.

Dr Ammar in his speech at a press conference on the grand finals of Miss International Malaysia on Saturday said that the pageant has evolved to become more than a platform for beauty and grace as it’s a stage for responsibility, sustainability and ethical governance.

He pointed out that in line with global ESG principles, Miss International Malaysia has embraced environmentally conscious practices such as advocating for conservation and responsible tourism.

“Socially, it fosters inclusivity and diversity, providing opportunities for young women from various backgrounds to be role models and ambassadors for charitable causes whilst maintaining transparent, ethical and responsible management to form the core of the event’s organizing principles,” he said.

Dr Ammar added that through these initiatives, Miss International Malaysia has positioned itself not merely as a beauty competition but as a vehicle to drive awareness and action towards a more sustainable, equitable and responsible future for the nation and beyond.

“The benefits of Miss International Malaysia to the tourism industry go beyond mere exposure. They create a ripple effect that touches various aspects of our economy.

“They generate business for local hotels, restaurants, transportation services, and other related industries. They offer opportunities for local artisans and performers to showcase their crafts, adding layers to the tourist experience,” he added.

Sabah, according to Dr Ammar, is a treasure trove of natural wonders and cultural riches, encapsulating the very essence of Borneo.

“Tourism in Sabah has enjoyed a year on year increase and just before Covid-19 we saw 4.2 million visitors generating RM9 billion in revenue. Our post-pandemic recovery has surpassed most other tourist destinations in the world, and Sabah is well on its way to breach the pre-pandemic level by 2024,” he said.

Meanwhile, Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia (PPASM) chairperson Jenny Ngu in her speech explained that Miss International Malaysia 2023 transcends the confines of a mere pageant as it acts as a conduit for transformation.

“Our mission extends to forging alliances with like minded organizations and individuals aiming to pave a path towards a better tomorrow. We aspire to elevate our nation’s artistic and cultural heritage, position Malaysia as an alluring tourist destination, establish secure arenas for youth communication, bridge cultural gaps and cultivate the leadership potential inherent in our youth,” said Ngu.

She added that the Miss International Malaysia 2023 is more than pageants as it stands as a channel for philanthropic actions.

“Our partnership with Meraki Daat Sabah Initiative signifies our dedication to sustainability across diverse spheres. Moreover, our collaboration with Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan Pink Ribbon underscores our commitment to raising awareness and providing support to breast cancer survivors,” she stressed.

Ngu said that the Miss International Malaysia 2023 grand final coronation night is scheduled to be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Oct 1 where eight finalists from Peninsular Malaysia, seven from Sabah and five from Sarawak will be vying for the title and crown.

Miss International Malaysia 2023 will then go on to represent Malaysia in Tokyo, Japan on Ovt 26, said Ngu.