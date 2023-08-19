Missing teen, friend in Kuching reunited with family thanks to Good Samaritan

KUCHING (Aug 19): A 14-year-old boy and his friend, who were missing since Friday evening, were reunited with their family today with the help of a Good Samaritan.

They were both found at Kampung Nombor at 9.30am today, said one of the boy’s mother.

“Both of them were found walking by the roadside by a man riding his motorcycle around the village area,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Immediately after being informed of their discovery, she brought the two boys to the police station to withdraw a report lodged yesterday.

Earlier today, she had appealed to members of the public to help locate the two boys.

According to her, she had gone to pick up her son from St Thomas’ Secondary School at 6.15pm on Friday but could not find him nearby.

“He usually waits at 7-11. He didn’t show up, so I went to the school guard to ask if there were any more students in the school premises, but they said ‘no more’.

“There a few more boys waiting at the gate and I asked them if they had seen him. Shortly after that, another guardian came to ask about her nephew because she couldn’t find him either,” she said.

She said the boys waiting at the gate told her they had seen the duo walking down towards Plaza Merdeka.

“So we went there to search — nothing. Went to Waterfront, Tugu Pahlawan, Civic Centre, Reservoir Park, also nothing,” she said.

She said she lodged a police report on her son’s disappearance after failing to find him.

Adding on, she said the two boys were last seen at Kampung Nombor.

“We had that person’s contact and we called him last night to verify. He said he had seen them both walking past Teko Cafe and asked them where they were going. They said they were going to a friend’s house, and we don’t know who this friend,” she said.