Premier to lead delegation to Sweden to benchmark ombudsman law

KUCHING (Aug 19): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will lead a two-day working visit to Sweden next Monday to benchmark ombudsman legislation and implementation there.

In a statement released by his office, it explained he had previously made known the intention of the Sarawak government to strengthen the role and functions of ombudsman through the drafting of the Sarawak Ombudsman Ordinance, with Sweden as a model.

“Sweden is picked as a benchmarking partner as it is renowned for its rich and honourable legacy in upholding democratic principles, human rights, transparency and accountability.

“Its highly regarded Ombudsman institution is instrumental in safeguarding citizens’ rights and interests, while also promoting good governance and effective public administration since its establishment in 1809,” said the statement.

The statement added the two-day visit to Sweden is part of a week-long programme, which includes visits to Norway and London in the United Kingdom.

The visit to Norway aims to gain insights into the development and operation of onshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen facilities in Bergen.

While in Norway, the Premier will also meet with officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and hold discussion with industry players on CCS, net-zero emission and decarbonisation initiatives.

The Premier will then fly to London to cap off the week-long visit with a meeting with Shell top officials at the multinational’s headquarters in the British capital.

Accompanying the Premier on the trip are Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is Minister for International Trade and Investment, State

Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and several top government and officials from Government Linked Companies (GLCs).