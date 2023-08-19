Pujut rep gives out MRP allocations to 21 bodies

MIRI (Aug 19): Recipients of Minor Rural Project (MRP) funding under Pujut constituency were asked to make good use of the given allocation and to improve their organisations for the benefit of members.

The reminder came from Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii Siew Sang who distributed MRP allocation to 21 organisations and associations amounting to RM61,000 today.

The recipients included Kelab Belia Bestari Bandar Miri; Miri Hindu Association; Miri Chiang Hsia Huang Clan Association; Miri Zhan Clan Association; Miri Chinese Association Youth Section; Miri Rainbow Chorus Society; Pusat Khidmat Persatuan Veteran Malaysia Negeri Sarawak Bahagian Miri (PVTMS); Miri Amateur Radio Club; Miri and Limbang Chinese School Teachers’ Association Sarawak; Kelab Sukanjaya JKR Miri; Rukun Tetangga Krokop; Baram Football Club and Saberkas Cawangan Pujut Miri.

Other associations which benefitted were Miri Sim Clan Association; SK Pujut Corner PTA; Ketua Masyarakat dan Ketua Kaum Melayu Daerah Miri; Kelab Social Miri FM; Jawatankuasa Bantuan dan Pengurusan Bencana Bahagian Miri; Maksak Miri; Kelab Peminat Lagu Tai Lian Miri and Miri District Office Activity Committee.

Yii, who is also mayor of Miri city, distributed the allocation at SUPP Pujut branch office.