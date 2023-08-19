Puspakom checks right at your doorstep from next month

KUCHING (Aug 19): Customers will soon have the convenience of vehicle inspections conducted right at their doorsteps, eliminating the need to visit inspection centers as the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) expands its mobile van services in Sarawak and Sabah.

Puspakom said in a statement that the mobile service will commence in Kuching and Kota Samarahan on Sept 11 and in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Sept 4

It said the innovative door-to-door service promises to enhance customer satisfaction by saving time and effort, allowing vehicle inspections to take place at homes, offices, or any preferred location.

In the initial phase, it said the mobile van services will cover a radius of approximately 50 kilometers from Puspakom centers in Kota Samarahan and Kota Kinabalu, with plans for gradual expansion of coverage.

Puspakom chief executive officer Mohammed Shukor Ismail said the service reflects the company’s commitment to continually enhance and extend its services across both states.

“Puspakom is dedicated to providing customers with the best experience in terms of quality, expertise, and equipment. We aim to ensure that services offered in these regions are on par with those in Peninsular Malaysia, including mobile inspections.

“Our commitment to the customers in Sarawak and Sabah is evident through the establishment of the new Puspakom branch in Kota Samarahan, which commenced operations on Aug 1. This branch has the capacity to conduct large-scale inspections, up to 500 vehicles per day, compared to our previous branch in Kuching, which handled only 400 vehicles daily,” Shukor further explained.

The range of inspections offered by the Puspakom mobile van unit includes Ownership Transfer Inspection and Special Inspections for vehicle registration number transfers, expired road tax, new or used imported vehicle registration, among others.

The service fee for the mobile van service is set at RM100 for the first 50 kilometers, with inspection charges varying based on the type of inspection required. Individuals seeking the mobile van service can schedule appointments through the official website www.mypuspakom.com.my starting Aug 21.

For further information, visit www.puspakom.com.my or follow Puspakom Sdn Bhd on Facebook, TikTok @puspakomofficial, and Instagram @puspakom_ontheroad for the latest updates.