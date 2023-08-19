Salcra to build RM35 mln plant to produce animal feed from oil palm waste

KUCHING (Aug 19): A total of RM35 million has been allocated to the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) to build a plant to produce animal feed from oil palm waste, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the proposed plant to be located in Saratok is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

“Salcra has a lot of palm oil plantations, and they just need to collect the waste from their plantation and transport it to the central area where the animal feed will be produced.

“This in turn will help us in reducing our reliance on the import of animal feed,” he said.

Abang Johari was speaking at a press conference after officiating at the official opening ceremony of the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCCI) towers here today.

He said the plant will also be able to produce fertilisers from biomass.

“This means that the business concept has to change based on the resources available to us and that can add value to our economic activities,” he added.