Seize new economic opportunities, modern practices, Premier tells Dayak biz community

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Dayak business community has been urged to seize new economic opportunities and modern business practices as a crucial step forward.

In making the call, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said at a time when the economy is shifting towards a greener and nature-based model, the Dayak community must look beyond traditional methods and adapt to modern technologies.

“The environment’s strength lies in our hinterlands. By ensuring a balance between rural and urban development, the Dayak community can harness the full potential of this new economy for a prosperous future,” he said.

Abang Johari was speaking to a press conference after officiating at the official opening ceremony of the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) towers here today.

Abang Johari advised on moving away from dependence on unsustainable government projects while advocating for a focused shift towards a green economy powered by the state’s natural resources.

“While existing projects have their place, they often rely on government funding. Instead, I encourage you, the Dayak community, to tap into our abundant natural resources to drive lasting economic value,” he said.

Commending the Dayak community’s involvement in ongoing projects such as road development, Abang Johari advised them to intensify research efforts and embrace innovative technologies rooted in local resources.

He proposed exploring avenues like Native Customary Rights (NCR) land for cultivating fast-growing plants and venturing into carbon trading.

Meanwhile, on the newly inaugurated DCF and DCCI buildings, Abang Johari said that they symbolise a new era of development for the Dayak community.

He underlined the significance of unity among the Dayak and other Bumiputera communities as they collectively shape Sarawak’s forward trajectory.

“The DCF-owned building represents the preservation of Dayak or Iban customs and stands as a beacon of unity.

“Similarly, the DCCI-owned building provides a platform for the Dayak community’s active involvement in the nation’s ongoing economic development, particularly in Sarawak,” he said.

He said the buildings’ close proximity is a powerful symbol of the Dayak people’s ability to adapt to rapid development while remaining true to their heritage.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also DCF chairman, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, DCCI president Dato Allan Keripin Nangkai, working committee chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leonard Linggi Jugah, DCCI advisors Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leo Moggie, Dato Leonard Martin Uning and Datuk Joseph Salang.