Sibu’s ‘Go Green Warriors’ programme advocates eco-awareness, practices

SIBU (Aug 19): The Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) ‘Go Green Warriors’ programme will be held at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here on Sept 9 and 10, 2023.

The organising secretary, Wee Jia Jing, said the programme was one of the initiatives under SMC’s ‘Love Earth Day’ series.

“The main purpose is to promote green awareness and practices across different age groups through various activities, under this community project,” she told a press conference.

The other programmes include the ‘Go Green Campaign’, ‘Go Green Families’, ‘Go Green Fun’ and ‘Go Green Market’.

“They are aimed at helping people develop a solid understanding of environmental conservation and create a greener Sibu,” Wee said.

The ‘Go Green Warriors’ is jointly organised with Junior Chamber International (JCI) seduan, JCI Sibujaya and UTS.

Those wishing to participate can contact organising chairman Elden Lau at 016-8700822 or event coordinator Simon Hii at 016-2067287.