Sibu’s Sri Maha Mariamman Temple short of RM600,000 to be completed, calls for govt assistance

SIBU (Aug 19): The construction of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Jalan Orchid here has reached 60 per cent completion and is currently short of about RM600,000 for it to be completed.

According to the temple president Manogaran Krishnasamy, the target is to have the construction works completed by early next year.

“The construction work was delayed for about three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the project cost has risen to RM1.5 million from RM1.1 million due to the hike (of prices) in building materials and wages.

“The state government has helped us a lot, as well as the other religious bodies and members of the public. We would like to express our sincere gratitude.

“In view that we are still short of RM600,000 to complete the project, we hope for further assistance from the government and the public to chip in,” he said.

Manogaran was speaking to reporters yesterday on the progress of construction of the temple.

Additionally, he revealed that another three skilled workers from India are required to complete the project.

“Currently, we have four skilled workers from India but we need another three. We also need local general workers to help with the general work such as the mixing of cement among others,” said Manogaran.

He admitted it was not cheap to secure the services of the skilled workers, having to pay for the levy and permit.

Additionally, he mentioned that there will be 48-day prayers after the completion of the temple.

“For the 48-day prayers; each day will cost around RM2,000 and we will need some funds for this. The priest for the main prayers will be coming in from India,” he said.

Asked on the existing building which houses the temple, he said it will be maintained in view of the historical and cultural value that the building has.

“The temple was built in 1920 which was just a small hut back then. Later on, this (existing) building was built in 1971. This building will not be demolished as it is a landmark for the Indian community here,” he added.

There are currently about 400 worshippers who frequent the temple, he shared.

Temple committee members Kathiresan Perumal, Yaakeskumar Kathiresan, Ilangoran Sabathy and temple assistant Hii Hiong Lay were also present.