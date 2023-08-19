SK Long teacher: Starlink kit installed at living quarters, not school

KUCHING (Aug 19): A teacher who had recently gone viral on social media for using his own money to purchase a Starlink satellite broadband kit to enhance Internet connectivity at SK Long, Miri has clarified that the kit was installed at his living quarters instead of the school.

Muhammad Izzat Afif Hasim, who has been teaching at the school for eight years, explained that even though he bought the Starlink kit for his family and own use, his students would benefit from it as well.

“I want to make it clear that I bought the Starlink kit for myself and my family. I set up the Starlink kit at my quarters, not at the school.

“There seems to be some misunderstanding, I don’t know. My wife’s TikTok did not mention that I bought it for the students.

“Anyway, with the Starlink kit now, it is easier for me to get teaching materials for my students, not to mention that it also makes it more convenient for me to contact my family back in my hometown,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Izzat’s act had garnered attention on social media after TikTok user @amoimorni, his wife, shared a video of him carrying a box containing the kit.

The TikTok post said the teacher was excited to receive the device, which is used for the Starlink satellite broadband service.

Operated by Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, Starlink uses low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to offer high speed broadband at a lower latency compared to regular satellite broadband services.

According to Izzat, the Starlink satellite broadband service has enabled him to download clips and worksheets for his students in a more efficient manner.

He said good Internet connectivity is a must for teachers these days.

“We have Internet access at the school, using another satellite Internet provider. The thing is my school does not provide a 4G coverage,” he said.

This is why the teacher has decided to fork out his own money to buy the Starlink satellite broadband kit.

Izzat disclosed that he spent RM2,400 on the Starlink device, and has to pay RM220 as connection fee per month.

“Other than personal use, the Starlink service makes it easier for me to find teaching aids for my students.

“If there is an online competition for students, we do not need to worry about the Internet connectivity speed because Starlink service does provide good Internet connection for us.

“So even though I bought it for my own use, it still benefits my students,” he said, hoping that the Starlink satellite broadband service will also help other communities in rural Sarawak.

“Starlink service is good for rural areas where people can get better Internet,” he iterated.

Before the Starlink service, Izzat said the Internet access was limited and had a quota, and he could not be more pleased that the Starlink satellite broadband comes with unlimited data service.

When asked to share a photo of the Starlink kit, he said: “The Starlink dish is at my rooftop already.”

Last month, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the state government will evaluate the coverage and commercial aspects of Starlink’s satellite broadband service for possible use in Sarawak.

While welcoming the potential benefits such a connection may bring, he said Starlink’s coverage area for Sarawak still needs to be assessed.

“But definitely if it covers our rural areas, especially the other 6 per cent of the remaining populated areas that are yet to be covered, these are the most potential areas to use this service,” said Julaihi.

“But we still need to look at its commercial model.”

Prior to this, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil had said Starlink offered competitive prices for satellite Internet services.

He also emphasised Starlink’s affordability compared to other similar services available in the country.

Fahmi said his ministry, together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), had conducted an assessment, especially on cost issues, before allowing the use of Starlink services.

He said the government chose Starlink to address Internet access issues in remote areas.