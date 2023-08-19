SMK Baru Miri top SPM, STPM achievers receive cash incentive

MIRI (Aug 19): A total of 19 SMK Baru students who excelled in their SPM and STPM examinations this year have received cash incentives from the Minister of Transport Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The incentives were presented personally by Lee to the students during the school’s ‘Excellence SPM and STPM 2022 Students Incentive Awards Ceremony’ held at the school hall on Thursday.

“I hope this incentive will motivate other students who will be sitting for the same examinations soon to also do their best,” said Lee at the ceremony.

He said many schools in the division recorded an increase in the number of students who achieved outstanding results in their SPM as well as STPM examination and SMK Baru was one of them.

“In fact, one of the four students in Miri who obtained \CGPA 4.0 in the recent STPM examination is from SMK Baru. That is a very good achievement,” he said.

He also congratulated the teachers, the parents and the school’s Parents and Teacher Association, saying they too contributed to the students’ success.

“Teachers can help to spread the news to students who will be sitting for SPM and STPM soon, that they will also get cash incentives from me if they can score 5As and above in SPM or CGPA 3.0 and above in STPM. If they obtain CPGA 4.0, I will give them a RM1,000 cash incentive,” he said.

He said the cash incentives were given out to encourage students to do their best and to continuously excel in their education.

“Education is very important because it is vital for the future of our community and our nation.

“Our nation is gearing to become a high-income nation, for this to materialise, we need people with skills and expertise in various fields. All these can be achieved by students who have high performance and knowledge,” he said.

As the world has also advanced, Lee said it was important for the nation to produce its own skilled manpower.

“Look at Singapore for example, they are a small nation but they are a high income nation, because they have many skilled manpower.

“That is why we need to improve our education so that we too can produce sufficient skilled manpower and experts in various fields that will help move our economy forward,” he said.

SMK Baru principal Jerrah Pandin thanked Lee for the cash incentives, saying that it will definitely motivate, not only the recipients, but also other students who will be sitting for their SPM and STPM examinations.

Also present at the ceremony was Councillor Jeffrey Phang.