STIDC bags BrandLaureate award for sustainable forest management initiatives

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) has clinched the prestigious BrandLaureate Best Brand Award in the Nation Pride category for Sustainable Forest Management.

Present to receive the award was STIDC general manager Zainal Abidin Abdullah, who received the award on behalf of the corporation.

He said it was testimony of STIDC’s effort in driving sustainability and facilitating vibrant growth for the timber industry in Sarawak.

“This is in line with the state government’s aspiration for the timber industry to achieve annual export earnings of RM8 billion by 2030 as outlined in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” he said.

The ceremony took place at Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur on Aug 16.

The accolade came as a double celebration for STIDC, following its 50th anniversary celebration at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Aug 14.

As part of its commitment to ensure a sustainable and renewable supply of raw materials for the timber industry’s growth, STIDC has embarked on a forest plantation initiative.

Additionally, the organisation is spearheading the development of bamboo planting and bamboo-based downstream industries, as entrusted by the state government.

In a bid to promote a circular economy, STIDC’s subsidiaries and associate companies have been utilising mill and forest residues to produce valuable products such as wood chips, fibreboards, and wood pellets, underscoring their commitment to minimising waste.