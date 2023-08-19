Tiang: Protect S’wak’s diversity, harmony

SIBU (Aug 19): Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang urges the people to always safeguard the unique diversity and harmonious living that Sarawak is enjoying today.

He said such commitment will foster closer rapport and mutual understanding among all the people in the community.

He pointed out that the racial and religious extremist ideologies in Peninsular Malaysia are not suitable for Sarawak and should not be adopted in Sarawak.

He said this would disrupt the harmony in Sarawak.

“Sarawak has 27 ethnic groups, each with its own unique cultural traits and religious beliefs.

“The harmonious coexistence of these various ethnic groups and religions in Sarawak is possible because Sarawakians share a common understanding of genuine respect,” he said at the opening of Ayam Penyet Ria restaurant recently.

He hoped that the peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic groups and religions in Sarawak can be maintained forever.

He also said that in a borderless world, culinary cultures from different countries are gradually expanding to other nations.

He also hoped that Sibu can introduce a wide variety of different cuisines to enrich its culinary culture, making Sibu a culinary hub.

Furthermore, he aimed to promote Sibu’s own culinary culture to the outside world.