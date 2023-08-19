Tiong targets PDP-PSB merger by Dec

SIBU (Aug 19): Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing targets the merger of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) by this December.

“I hope to target both parties can merge in December.

“If we are serious and working together for the sake of people…we, before end of the year, we merge together.

“And we can perform and serve better people of Sarawak, especially the government of Sarawak (under the leadership of) Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, give the full support,” PDP president said.

In this regard, Tiong, who is federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, called on PDP top leaders to work together with PSB to move forward to serve the people with a sincere heart.

He was speaking at the PDP-PSB Unity Dinner tonight attended by 2,000 people.

Meanwhile, in his speech, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, believed that both parties – PDP and PSB will soon form a high level committee to work out an agenda of action to bring about the merger of both parties under a bigger umbrella of PDP with Tiong as the newly merged parties

“There are of course nitty-gritty details to be worked out.

“I am confident that with the sincerity and attitude of give and take, all things can be worked out smoothly between PDP and PSB,” said Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman.

Later, when asked if a new name will emerge, after the merger, he said it has to come under PDP.

“It has to come under PDP because PDP is a component party of GPS. But then, the name PDP must be there because PDP is a component party of GPS and therefore, our party has to be merged with PDP.

“In terms of rewriting constitution and what not – the nitty gritty things later on will come. But I think it has to be PDP.

“Otherwise, Anti-Hopping Law may apply. It has to be whole party.”

Asked if his position in the party has discussed, after the merger later, Wong said: “They will arrange.”

He didn’t elaborate further on the matter.

Pressed further if PSB will be dissolved when both parties merged later, he said: “That one we will merge into the party and of course, we will have to amend both parties constitutions – that will come later and see how to come together. PDP must be there – the name (PDP) must be there because it is a component party of GPS.

“In other words, we must keep PDP as an entity under the merged party. (The name) PDP must be there.”

He also revealed that PSB has 87,000 members across the state where most are Bumiputeras.

“That is why my responsibility is heavy,” he said.

In his opening remarks, PDP Dudong chairman Councillor Teo Boon Siew, likened the road to the merger as getting ‘engaged’ and eventually entering into ‘marriage’.

Among those present were PDP deputy president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, senior vice president I Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, senior vice president II Roland Duat, vice president II Friday Belik, secretary-general Dato Anyi Ngau, PSB deputy president I Dr Johnical Rayong and secretary-general Baru Bian.