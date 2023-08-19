Unseen lifeline: Exploring the wonders of amateur radio

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): In today’s digitally driven world where instant communication is often taken for granted, a powerful yet overlooked tool remains ready to serve in times of crisis: Amateur radio.

While smartphones have revolutionised communications, they are not infallible, and their limitations become strikingly apparent during emergencies. When batteries drain, power fades, and signals weaken, a humble radio emerges as a beacon of communication and community support.

Imagine this scenario: your smartphone is out of power, the electrical grid is down, and there is no cellular signal. Desperation sets in as you try to reach authorities for help. Enter amateur radio, a versatile communication medium that thrives under these adverse conditions.

Amateur radio operators (also known as “hams”) step up to provide a crucial communications lifeline. They can connect over open frequencies to share vital information, coordinate rescue efforts, and maintain a lifeline when all other forms of communication fail.

Unlike a phone call that connects one person at a time, amateur radio enables simultaneous communication among multiple parties. This feature ensures efficient dissemination of information, allowing for collaborative problem-solving and swift response coordination. Think of it as a virtual town square, where individuals gather to share news, strategise, and provide assistance.

Hamdan Hj Abu is one of the local hams who has delved into the world of amateur radio since the 80s. He spoke to Malay Mail before the Amateur Radio Exhibition and Demonstration event taking place tomorrow at Bagan Lalang Beach in conjunction with the Beach Festival.

The event organised by the Sepang Municipal Council is open to the public and will showcase how the radio can be used to contact people interstate and, under the right conditions, even those from abroad like from Thailand and Indonesia.

“Most people in the West are using radios, even our neighbours Indonesia have around 140,000 users while Thailand has more than 200,000 amateur radio users. In Malaysia, we’re at around 14,000 licensed users.

“The licence isn’t difficult to obtain. It’s RM50 and a test and you are set. All you must remember is to be civil, ethical and do not break the laws as some frequencies are used for the army, navy, police and other enforcement or government agencies.

“So, if anyone is interested to learn about amateur radio, how to get the licence and to learn about its wonders, come to Bagan Lalang and we’ll be more than happy to show you how it’s done,” said Hamdan.

Hamdan is the Malaysian Amateur Radio Transmission Society (MARTS) national disaster communication coordinator. He recalled the devastating floods in Shah Alam last year and how radios were used to track and rescue survivors.

“We got the information from the community and passed it on to the rescue personnel. Imagine 500 people dialling 999 at the same time, they’d be overwhelmed. Once we set up a communications centre, we kept the lines open 24 hours and everyone in the room could hear.

“If you’re on a phone, only you can hear whatever’s been said and there’s the possibility of misinformation. With an open radio and many heads in a room everyone can disseminate the information and take the appropriate action,” he said.

The usefulness of amateur radio is not confined to emergencies alone. Imagine witnessing a potential break-in at your home. You dial for the police, but their response time feels like an eternity.

Now envision a world where you could instantaneously contact a network of neighbours using amateur radios. With a simple press of a button, you activate a community watch, mobilising a swift and united response to potential threats, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

“Say, you’ve got 50 neighbours, half or more have radios, help will be there post haste. These days we can also send and receive pictures, post scan TV and also use silent mode by sending Morse code in an emergency,” said Hamdan.

Just as humans explore the realms of communication on Earth, they also cast their gaze to the stars. The International Space Station (ISS), a marvel of human ingenuity, orbits the planet at a mind-boggling 27,000kph. It serves as a home where crews of astronauts and cosmonauts live.

The space station is also a unique science laboratory made of parts that were assembled in space by astronauts. It orbits Earth at an average altitude of approximately 408km, circumnavigating it every 90 minutes.

Amateur radio operators can catch a fleeting glimpse of this celestial marvel, engaging in brief but awe-inspiring conversations with the astronauts on board. Hamdan said the ISS path can be followed with the simple download of an app called the ISS LIVE NOW.

During those precious moments — usually around 60 seconds — when the ISS crosses the skies above, amateur radio operators seize the opportunity to connect with the astronauts. Imagine the excitement of having a fleeting exchange with those who dwell among the stars, sharing a hello and a glimpse into life beyond our planet.

“This, however, doesn’t always happen because I’m sure we can all understand the astronauts have more pressing matters to attend to. Not only that you have sun flares and blocked signals to contend with.

“But in that off chance they reply, it’s a wonderful feeling and it reminds you of the power of a simple radio can have,” Hamdan said.

MARTS will be holding a radiosonde hunting event this weekend where the team who finds the remnants of a weather balloon may keep it for themselves.

Weather balloon are released by the Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) twice a day to collect data with an instrument called the radiosonde. The radiosonde uses batteries and will be equipped with a GPS tracker and released into the atmosphere to an altitude of 20-25km.

Data on wind speed, humidity, temperature, pressure and dew points will be taken and analysed for forecasts.

“The balloon will drop after a certain period of time and then the teams can use the GPS to track the balloon. This hunt is actually a way to learn the art of reading coordinates. It is not easy and will test your skills.

“You can keep whatever you find, doesn’t matter if it’s broken or not it’s all yours,” he added. — Malay Mail