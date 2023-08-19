Wee: MBKS can improve more infrastructure if local reps bid additional funds from federal govt

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be able to upgrade more drains and improve basic infrastructure for the public if local elected representatives bid for more funding from the federal government, said Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor explained that by having more funding, the council will be able to implement more projects that are currently on the waiting list and get them done immediately.

“The real credit is to those who are bidding for more funding for the council to implement more upgrading projects for the rakyat — not pointing fingers, not claiming credit for work done by others but working together to improve Kuching city. This is what I hope for,” he said in a statement issued by the council on Friday.

The statement further said Wee handed over the work order to contractors for the repair of concrete drains at four locations, namely Jalan Ridgeway, Lorong Keranji 4F1 Tabuan Desa, Lorong Three Hills Park 14 and Lorong 5 Taman Riverview.

The handover ceremony was attended by MBKS councillors, city engineer Mohammad Taufiq and senior officers.

After the handing over, a short inspection and briefing on the projects were done by Taufiq and the contractors.

During the session, Wee reminded the contractors to ensure the implementation of the project is in accordance to the specifications and the completion of the project is on schedule.

The repair and upgrading of the drains is one of the council’s initiatives in ensuring that the residents of Kuching South have a proper proper well maintained drainage system.

The project will be done in stages, and the council hopes it will improve the quality of life of its residents.