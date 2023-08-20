Be real political friends, don’t resort to back-stabbing, Tiong tells GPS allies

SIBU (Aug 20): Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has called on all component parties in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to be genuine political friends and not resort to back-stabbing.

Without naming any party, the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president claimed that certain quarters have resorted to back-stabbing and making unfounded accusations, following the move taken by PDP and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to merge.

“As a politician, I do not want to make any personal attack. We want to resolve any issues (amicably). PDP and PSB are sincere to serve the grassroots across Sarawak.

“Don’t resort to back-stabbing and make unfounded accusations every day. We must be sincere to all the component parties (in GPS) and be real political friends or political partners together,” he said during the PDP-PSB Unity Dinner here last night, which was attended by some 2,000 people.

Earlier in speech, Tiong said the changes in the political landscape are not only happening in the country, but across the world.

Therefore, he called on the grassroots members to be tolerant and work together.

“Don’t make accusations as in politics, there are shortcomings and if there are any issues, they should be discussed to look for constructive solutions.”

Meanwhile, Tiong thanked Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for giving the opportunity and supporting PDP and PDP to sit together to find a platform to work together.

He also urged both parties to find ways to move forward and work together.

Among those present were PDP deputy president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, senior vice-president I Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, senior vice-president II Roland Duat, vice-president II Friday Belik, secretary-general Dato Anyi Ngau, PSB deputy president I Dr Johnical Rayong and secretary-general Baru Bian.