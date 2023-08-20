Budget 2024 state-level engagement sessions to start tomorrow, says Ahmad Maslan

JOHOR BARU (Aug 20): State-level engagement sessions to receive input related to Budget 2024 will begin tomorrow, starting with Melaka, said Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the Finance Ministry engagement sessions in several states are expected to take a month and the tours to the states will begin tomorrow in Melaka, with a dialogue on Budget 2024 with the state government.

“After this, we will travel to other states based on a pre-arranged schedule. I hope the public will also give their views and proposals through the Finance Ministry’s web portal for Budget 2024,” he told reporters after officiating the “Melangkah Bersama Peniaga Wanita B40” event here, today.

Budget 2024 has been scheduled for tabling in Parliament on October 13.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Maslan said he was confident that assistance for women and youth entrepreneurs would increase for next year’s budget.

“I am confident that there will be allocations for women entrepreneurs in Budget 2024, and they will be increased to help women engage in business. I also urge them to increase their information and knowledge about business.

“With information and knowledge about business, they will not fall for scams that will lead to losses,” the Pontian Member of Parliament added. — Bernama