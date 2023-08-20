Carnival part of Education Dept S’wak initiative to showcase pre-schoolers’ talent, potential

Sunday, August 20
By Betrisianini Bakit on Sarawak
Ahli (second right) and others on stage during the opening ceremony of the carnival at Sibu Islamic Complex.

SIBU (Aug 20): The ‘Karnival Bakat dan Inovasi Prasekolah Sibu’ yesterday was part of an initiative by the Education Department Sarawak to showcase preschoolers’ talent and potential.

Sibu District Education officer Ahli Chikba, in his opening speech, said the event opened the opportunity to unearth children’s hidden talents, and to groom them as representatives of the district in future state-level carnivals.

Ninety-nine pre-schoolers took part in the carnival, which took place at Sibu Islamic Complex.

Adding on, Ahli also said carnival served to encourage the children to practise intrapersonal interactions.

“This carnival also serves to create awareness among the community of the importance of early education and for them (the community) to appreciate the abilities, talents and skills of the younger generation, who must be guided towards excellence,” he said.

