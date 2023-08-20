City parade draws 40,000 to Miri Times Square

MIRI (Aug 20): An estimated 40,000 people from all walks of life thronged the Miri Times Square and its surrounding areas yesterday to witness the Miri City Parade held in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence.

The parade, which started at Miri City Hall and ended at Miri Times Square, was flagged off by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew and Miri Mayor Adam Yii at 6.30pm.

A total 60 contingents which comprised of school students, educational institution students and academic staff, association and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) members as well as civil servants took part in the parade.

There were also 17 decorated floats taking part in the parade.

Carrying the theme ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’, the parade was the final leg of the Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence celebration. Similar parades were previously held in Kuching and Sibu.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, represented the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to officiate at the event. He was accompanied by his wife Datin Sri Kong Shui Lin.

Also present were the Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono and wife Lucy Octavia and Philippines’s La Trinidad Vice Mayor Roderick Awingan.

Ting, when met, said the event, that was organised by Miri City Council, was a very meaningful one.

“We have people from all backgrounds coming here and this is what we want to promote about Sarawak and we are grateful for the support from everyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, SMK Lutong won the best contingent under Secondary School Category, while Riam Road Secondary School and SMK Riam placed second and third, respectively.

In the Cultural and Association category, the winner was Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM), while the second and third places went to Jatti Miriek and Dayak Association of Miri (DAM), respectively..

The General Operations Force Battalion-12 won the best contingent under Government Department and Private Categories, while the second and third places went to Miri Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department and Industrial Training Institute Miri (ILP), respectively.

Samling & Parkcity Group won the award of the best float, while the second and third places went to Miri City Council and Miri Port, respectively.

After the parade, the crowds were entertained by local artistes including Bob Yusuf and Dayang Nurfaizah.