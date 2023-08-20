Committee seeks Unifor funds for proposed Serian’s St Theresa parish pastoral centre

KUCHING (Aug 20): The Serian St Theresa’s Parish Pastoral Centre Building Committee has met Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas to seek funds from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

A statement from the committee said they presented the application and relevant documents to Uggah, who is also minister in charge of Unifor, during the meeting which took place Friday.

It also said the committee’s delegation was led by Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, who is its fundraising advisor, and chairman Dennis Sung .

“The Deputy Premier accepted the application and said he would send his officers to visit the site for further comments and actions,” said the statement.

It also said that Uggah at the meeting was briefed on the proposed four-storey St Theresa Parish Pastoral Centre which will be built adjacent to the main church facing the Pan Borneo Highway.

It added the Pastoral Centre comprising three blocks will be built to house the various spaces to facilitate the requirements.

As the site of the proposed Pastoral Centre is of flood-prone area, the committee informed Uggah it had spent a big sum to complete site clearing and earth-filling works before other works could be done.

The Pastoral Centre is being built at the site of the old St Theresa’s School which has been demolished after the school buildings were found unsuitable for students and teachers.

The site of the school was eventually returned to the Catholic Mission as the owner of the land on Sept 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Building Committee also informed it will hold a Building Fund launching ceremony on Sept 2 to appeal for contributions from parishioners .

The Building Committee continuously invites generous well wishers to contribute to the funding of the project, at the Serian Parish Office, or via the St Theresa Pastoral Centre Fund (Hong Leong Bank 03300013158).