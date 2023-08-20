Dr Sim: Premier to discuss with Petronas on latest O&G fields discovery in S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 20): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Open will soon discuss with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on its latest discovery of oil and gas fields in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said the discussion between Abang Johari and Petronas will be on issues pertaining to business collaboration and distribution of equity and income.

“According to our Premier, Petronas has discovered about eight new oil and gas fields within the territorial waters of Sarawak. We firmly believe the oil and gas resources within 200 nautical miles of Sarawak belong to the state.

“This is clearly stipulated under the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 passed by the British colonial government. Moreover, these oil fields and other natural resources were discovered in the territory of Sarawak, so they belong to Sarawak,” he said.

He said this during a welcoming luncheon for China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and his delegation hosted by the Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak at a leading hotel here.

According to Dr Sim, Petronas’ total revenue last year was US$88.3 billion, and managed a profit of US$22.5 billion after paying taxes to Sarawak.

He pointed out that most of Petronas’ revenue came from Sarawak’s oil and gas businesses.

In terms of revenue by state, Dr Sim said other states in Malaysia recorded relatively lower revenue compared to Sarawak.

For instance, Sabah’s revenue was about RM6 billion while Selangor’s was RM4 billion.

“Notably, Sarawak’s revenue has reached RM12 billion a year, which also paves way for the state to march towards being the largest economy in the country,” he said.

Dr Sim opined that Sarawak still had a lot to learn from China in order to become richer and more powerful.

“To achieve more, Sarawak must continue to cultivate talents to keep a strong momentum of development,” he added.