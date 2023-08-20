Empowering elderly Sarawakians through digital innovation

KUCHING (Aug 20): A transformative endeavour unfolded yesterday as the Digital Technology Seniors Programme, a collaborative initiative by Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus and Persatuan Kebajikan Rolf Schnyder, conducted an impactful training session to empower members of the Sarawak Gerontology and Geriatric Society.

The programme was orchestrated by Dennis Tan, a staunch advocate for the empowerment of the healthy elderly.

He envisioned a society where seniors would not only be equipped with the technical knowhow, but also encouraged to embrace the transformative power of technology.

Aligned with the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development’s commitment to a dignified existence for all, the training session bore the hallmark of community-driven progress.

The attendees were immersed in the world of modern financial transactions through an exploration of S Pay Global and QR Scan technologies, meant not only to simplify transactions but also to serve as gateways to independence and confidence in the digital age.

Equally vital was the segment where the participants received insights into the techniques to thwart scams and safeguard themselves in the online realm. The session was a testament to the programme’s commitment to enhancing the digital literacy of the senior folks, ensuring that they would remain vigilant and secure in an evolving digital landscape.

The event featured two eminent speakers: Dustan Chan and Dr Andrew Kiyu.

The talk on ‘The Third Age and Active Aging’ unravelled the possibilities of continued personal growth and engagement during the later stages of life.

The speakers’ expertise lent a powerful narrative to the event, inspiring attendees to embrace the potential of their ‘Third Age’ with vigour and purpose.

The partnership between Swinburne Sarawak and Persatuan Kebajikan Rolf Schnyder stands as a testament to the power of collective action in shaping a more inclusive and empowered society.