High-level committee to be formed to work towards PDP-PSB merger, says Soon Koh

SIBU (Aug 20): A high-level committee will soon be formed to work towards the merger of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The PSB president said the merger will come under the “bigger umbrella of PDP”, with Dato Sri Tiong King Sing as the president of the newly merged party.

“I believe that the two parties PDP and PSB will soon form a high-level committee to work out an agenda of action to bring about the merger of the two parties under the bigger umbrella of PDP with Dato Sri Tiong as the president of the newly merged party.

“There are of course nitty-gritty details to be worked out. I am confident that with sincerity and an attitude of give and take, all things can be worked out smoothly between PDP and PSB,” said Wong when speaking at the PDP-PSB Unity Dinner here which was attended by some 2,000 people last night.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman also said PDP and PDP should work closer together at various levels to bring about greater understanding and closer rapport between the two parties.

Earlier, he said PSB pledged to support the unity government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as it is advocating moderation to bring about harmony, unity and solidarity among Malaysians.

“At the state-level, we are behind the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg‘s ‘people first’ government, aiming to meet and fulfil the basic needs of the people while carrying out his visionary projects and programmes to turn Sarawak into a developed state and high income society by 2030.”

Meanwhile, Wong called on those present to be reminded of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Kuala Lumpur on July 13, where both parties pledged to work closely together towards their merger.

“Having made that historic and irrevocable choice, it is our combined responsibilities to see to it that the merger of the two parties PDP and PSB can be quickly accomplished.

“You and I, all of us, have the responsibility and sacred duty to make sure that the merged party will be a strong political force in Sarawak, working towards a better Sarawak under the leadership of YAB Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari,” he said.

Lauding the huge turnout for the unity night, Wong said from PSB side, they have leaders and members coming from PSB Batu Danau, Limbang; PSB Ba Kelalan; PSB Murum; PSB Balaga; PSB Baleh; PSB Engkilili; PSB Batang Ai; PSB Layar; PSB Kota Samarahan; PSB Serian; PSB Bintulu; PSB Gedong; PSB Ngemah; PSB Kanowit; PSB Mambong; PSB Sri Aman; PSB Opar; PSB Tarat; PSB Saratok; PSB Krian; PSB Kalaka; PSB Serembu; PSB Meluan; PSB Miri; PSB Kuching; PSB Sarikei; PSB Bawang Assan; PSB Palawan; PSB Dudong, and PSB Bukit Assek.

Among those present were PDP deputy president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, senior vice president I Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, senior vice president II Roland Duat, vice president II Friday Belik, secretary-general Dato Anyi Ngau, PSB deputy president I Dr Johnical Rayong and secretary-general Baru Bian.