IPOH (Aug 20): The proposal to use a different logo and theme for the National Day celebration in Perikatan Nasional (PN)-ruled states seems to be politically motivated, said Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim.

He said this should not happen as the National Day celebration should reflect the spirit of togetherness of all Malaysians.

“National Day is a celebration of the entire nation, commemorating the spirit of independence, unity and nationhood. It has nothing to do with political beliefs or ideology.

“So, it is inappropriate for any party to propose a different theme for the celebration,” he told a press conference after launching the Perak-level Fit Malaysia Programme at the Youth and Sports Complex here today.

Yesterday, PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari proposed that Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu and Perlis use a different logo and theme for the National Day celebration instead of those introduced at the federal level. — Bernama