JCI Padawan invites all to Healthcare4U blood donation drive

KUCHING (Aug 20): The Padawan Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) is calling upon all members of the community to come and support its ‘Healthcare4U Blood Donation Campaign’, taking place at Level 2 of CityONE Megamall here this Aug 29.

Organised by the chapter with support from Kuching Padawan Foochow Association and Batu Kawa Youth Club, the programme will run from 10am to 3pm.

In his remark, JCI Padawan president Vincent Tang said the event would not only involve blood donation, but also other healthcare services for the donors including eye checks, physio assessment, electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure checks, as well as health consultations.

“This event is open for the public, so tell your friends and families about it.

“Donate and save lives, as what our slogan says: ‘Let’s bank in our blood to blood bank’.

“As a show of appreciation and also to encourage more people to donate blood, every successful donor will receive a goodies bag. Even if you could not donate, take this opportunity to go for a free health screening,” said Tan in a statement.

He also called upon all JCI members to join as volunteers for this event.

“JCI Padawan needs your support to spread more love to society, and to uphold this noble cause,” he added.

The blood donation drive would be carried out by the team from Sarawak General Hospital’s blood bank, while the health screenings would be run by WOOPS! Concept, Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur, HELP Physio and Urban Pharmacy.

To know more, call Tang on 016-578 5345, or organising chairman Elvis Chong on 016-575 8101.