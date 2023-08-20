KK Exhibition celebrates rice heritage through art

KOTA KINABALU (August 20): A unique exhibition featuring land art that highlights the significance of rice is now taking place at the Kota-K Art Gallery of Laman Seni here until Sept 16.

Themed Pagar & Padi, the showcase signifies the celebration of rice, harvest and the power of the people.

This new art piece was created by artists Catriona Maddocks and Gindung Mc Feddy Simon, who collaborated with the community of Kampung Kilimu, a rural village at the foothills of Mount Kinabalu, to produce the work.

In October last year, they undertook the annual rice planting, using heritage rice grains to spell out the word Jamin into the earth. In March this year, the artists carried out the harvesting and at the same time, documented the process through drone photography and videography.

The outcome of this process, a 20-foot land art, is being displayed at the Kota-K Art Gallery.

The work commemorates the formation of Malaysia and the terms with which Sabah had agreed to its role in the nation-building of Malaysia. The chosen word, Jamin, is a reference to the Keningau Batu Sumpah of 1964, on which a plaque states that the Malaysian government would jamin (guarantee or assure) the rights to freedom of religion, land autonomy and the practice of customs and traditions.

Moreover, the art also celebrates the role that rice plays in the daily lives and traditional belief systems of the whole Sabah community, as well as the necessity for members of the community to come together in the spirit of gotong-royong (work party) and help one another in the annual harvest.

This exhibition represents the first collaboration between Gindung and Maddocks in making such an artwork. Gindung, a Dusun born and raised in Ranau, is a founding member of the renowned Sabah’s print-making collective Pangrok Sulap, while Maddocks is originally from the UK but has been living in Sarawak for the past 14 years.

“Rice has been cultivated by the communities in Borneo for countless generations, and in return, rice has cultivated customs, beliefs, traditions and rich oral histories throughout this island.

“To take this significant staple food and utilise it to create an artwork was really exciting, especially as we had the opportunity to work alongside the local community and learn from them the techniques, songs and taboos that have been passed down from their ancestors,” said Maddocks in a statement.

Pagar & Padi is the fifth exhibition being hosted at Kota-K Art Gallery, which was opened in February this year as a collaborative endeavour by Kota-K Studio consisting of architectural design firms Arkitrek and Philosophy Creatives as well as Studio Yee I-Lann.

The art space operates with the aim of building a community of cross-disciplinary makers, artists and thinkers. At only 10 feet by 10 foot, the gallery is described as being a tiny, but mighty, community art gallery.

Gallery co-founder Yee I-Lann remarked: “We’ve been operating for just a few short months and in that time, we’ve presented some really dynamic and exciting artworks.

“We want this place to be a space for creatives to experiment and present new ideas.

“As for Pagar & Padi, we are delighted to present this work by Gindung and Maddocks.

“This is a rare opportunity for Sabahans to see land art — work made of and on the land — and it is the perfect show for the Diamond Jubilee (60th anniversary) of the formation of Malaysia, coming this Sept 16.”

There will be an Artist Talk session at the Kota-K Art Gallery on Aug 31, scheduled to commence at 7.30pm.

To know more, go to www.instagram.com/kota_k.studio.