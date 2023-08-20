‘Let Premier say something first’, Dr Sim on proposed PDP-PSB merger

KUCHING (Aug 20): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today declined to comment on the proposed merger between Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

He said he would leave it to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to “say something first”.

“No need for me to say (yet). If I say something, they will counter,” the Deputy Premier said when met after presenting prizes for the Inter Professional Games — Golf at Kelab Golf Sarawak here today.

On Aug 19, PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing during a PDP-PSB Unity Dinner in Sibu said he targets the merger of the two parties by this December.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh at the same event said a high-level committee will soon be formed to work towards the merger.

Wong said the merger will come under a bigger umbrella of PDP, with Tiong helming the newly-merged party.

PDP is a component party of GPS, while PSB contested as the opposition against GPS in the 2021 State Election and 2022 General Election.

Both parties had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Kuala Lumpur on July 13 in what many viewed as a first possible step towards a merger

Meanwhile, the golf competition saw Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) team winning the title.

The second placed team was The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) while Malaysia Medical Association (MMA) team was third.