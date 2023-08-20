Life on pavement: Homeless in S’wak

SPECIAL REPORT

KUCHING (Aug 20): As night falls, things begin to slow down along the streets here, but like any other major cities around the world, Kuching never truly sleeps.

By 10pm, the India Street Pedestrian Mall is already very quiet, far different from the bustling scene one sees during the day.

However, it is at night-time when a group of ageing men make their way to the wide-street, lugging their bundled belongings along as they head to their regular spots.

They are the city’s homeless folks, and *Pak Amus, in his 60s, is among them. (*name changed to protect privacy.)

His daily routine has not changed much over the past 30 years, Pak Amus told thesundaypost during one of this writer’s visits to the mall.

He wakes up in the morning, gets dressed in the clothes hung the night before on one of the hinges of the shop’s shutter, cleans up his space, packs all his belongings and sets off to the open-air market building at Jalan Power.

He spends the day scavenging the rubbish bins for recyclable items that he can sell.

Sometimes he finds work as a dishwasher at the market and other times, some food stall operators would pay him to run errands.

It may not be much, but it is the only thing that Pak Amus can do to keep his body and soul together.

His life is not always like this. He once worked as a security guard and this ended when he decided to live alone.

He soon found himself on the streets with a few pieces of clothing and his personal documents.

Every night, he returns to India Street Pedestrian Mall with a large piece of cardboard – enough for him to lie on – to a spot that he shares with Pak Yob, another homeless man who has been living on the streets for five years.

Like Pak Amus, he too wanders around the city day in and day out to make ends meet by collecting recyclables.

The two would spend the night chatting with *Pak Ajak, a security guard for the mall. At times, they would be joined by *Pak Wi, another homeless man.

They share what little food that they have. Sometimes, the shop owners would give them food and drinks.

Pak Amus admits that there are days where he misses the feeling of living in a proper house, but he said he is now very much at home whenever he is with Pak Yob and Pak Ajak.

*Zahara, a worker at one of the shophouses, has known Pak Amus and Pak Yob for quite some time.

“The elderly people are good. They do not mess things up around here. They even help us to clean the area,” she told thesundaypost.

Dr Shajahan Sayed Ahmad, who runs one of India Street Pedestrian Mall’s oldest and most renowned shops, Salih Ahmad, does not see these elderly men as posing any threat to the public.

“The elderly ones are the nice people, they don’t commit any crime. They just want to have a place to sleep.”

However, Dr Shajahan said there is also a cluster of homeless folks who have been camping out around the area.

“They often urinate all over the five-foot-way – some of them also drink, and would throw up everywhere. Me and the other shop owners, we have to do the daily clean-up!”

Dr Shajahan also talks about another group of homeless people who are involved in drugs and substance abuse.

“They usually relieve themselves on the street across Gambier Street, near the Kuching Waterfront. I often see them sleeping at places that have less lighting.

“I have brought this (matter) up many times to the DBKU (Kuching North City Commission) and the police, but no action has been taken.

“This has been going on for years.”

Pak Amus also knows about this homeless group, describing them as ‘hisap gam’ (glue-sniffers).

They have harassed Pak Amus several times, asking him for money.

“They vomit, urinate, even defecate on the streets and just leave without cleaning after themselves. They are not in a normal state of mind.

“But we cannot do anything. We cannot go and tell them that they cannot urinate here. I’m afraid if I did, they would beat me up.

“Many of them are younger than me, but there are also one or two who are the same age as me,” he said.

“The only thing that we can do is to clean the place up.”

Nonetheless, Pak Amus still wants to live on the streets.

Pointing at a close-circuit television (CCTV) camera nearby, he believes that the community would come to help him should any unwanted incident befall him.

“I’m not worried, as long as I have my friends here, I can sleep here (at this particular spot) and that CCTV up there is working.

“I believe my friends and the community here would help me, should anything happen to me. I have known them for a long time – I have been living here for 36 years.

“The people here are more than just friends – to me, they are my true family.”

Prodded on why he ended up on the streets, Pak Amus revealed that the strained relationship with his family was the main reason.

He also revealed that he was once sent by the Welfare Department to Anjung Singgah, a halfway home meant to help the homeless folks get back to their feet, but after two weeks, he was on the streets again.

The public perception is usually unkind when it comes to the issue of homelessness.

Undeniably there are a few who treat people like Pak Amus, Pak Yob and Pak Wi with care and dignity, but most of the time, they are shunned.

Not everyone could understand the things that these homeless folks go through in life that reach beyond the need for food, shelter and safety.

* See tomorrow for the continuation of this series.