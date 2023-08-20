MCA Sabah has full autonomy to decide – Wee

KOTA KINABALU (August 20): MCA Sabah has full autonomy to decide on what is best for the party in the state, said its president, Datuk Seri Wee Kah Siong.

“The party’s state liaison chief is a Sabahan so there is no issue here, same as championing for the rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). MCA Sabah leaders can choose on the cooperation they feel is right.

“And if there is a need to localize from the aspect of outlook, they have the freedom to choose,” Wee said to reporters after officiating MCA Sabah’s annual convention here on Sunday.

When asked to comment on Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee’s proposal for peninsular-based parties to stay out of the next state election, Wee pointed out that this raised questions about SAPP’s own status, which is perceived to also be in ‘two ponds’.

“But let me say this, if you look down upon parties from the Peninsula, why are you also sitting in two ponds? The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) here seems to be based on Sabah’s characteristics. At the same time, you are also a part of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“You don’t walk the talk. You have done it before, but now you say I can do it, you can’t do it. Why is that?” he asked.

SAPP is one of the seven component parties of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) which helms the state government that also includes Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties.

When asked about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issue, Wee opined that the federal government should make bold economic decisions including on the collection of taxes as it would show investors a clear direction as to what the government is doing.

“I am trying to say when you make a decision, it can give confidence to foreigners (and investors) that we are doing something.

“We (the government) have been talking about spending money, (but actually) where they get the money is more important. You need to determine the source of revenue and leakages,” he said.

According to Wee, as a party which is concerned with the slow economic growth and increasing cost of living, he asked for proof whether the current Sales and Services Taxes (SST) had brought down the prices.

In 2018, GST was abolished and replaced by SST following backlashes from many.

“In the past we were cursed by the same group of people or politicians (for implementing GST).

“Now you are facing difficulties, you have to make a bold decision, you can rename it (GST). I am okay. You can just improve the weaknesses that were discovered in the past,” he said, adding among them are the refund mechanism, cash payouts or subsidies for those in B40 income groups.

Wee also questioned the study outcome for the implementation of taxes collection on luxury items.

During the tabling of the 2023 Revised Budget this year, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced the luxury tax as a new step to broaden the tax base to those who have the means.

“The government has already announced plans to impose this luxury tax, unfortunately even though they promised in the parliament they want to implement it in June.

“Now it is almost September, so what is the outcome of the study?” he said, adding there is ambiguity on the definition of luxurious items.

He also said that MCA Sabah is a unique organization for MCA and after 32 years in the state, it has grown in leaps and bounds.

“I congratulate MCA Sabah liaison chief Lu Yen Tung who has led for five years for the continued success of the party here in the state, especially in its efforts to get closer to the rakyat,” he said.

Wee added that he and other MCA leaders paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Saturday and issues such as educational opportunities for Sabahans through the TAR UMT campus in the state were discussed.