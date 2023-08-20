Minor injuries for three after pickup truck plunges down ravine in Bintulu

BINTULU (Aug 20): Three persons were slightly hurt after their pickup truck plunged down a ravine along Jalan Samarakan here today.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said they received a distress call about the accident at 8.44am and dispatched a team to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed that the persons inside the pickup had been helped out by members of the public and sent to Bintulu Hospital for treatment,” he said.

A 38-second clip shared on social media showed the pickup truck reversing to the roadside to avoid a lorry before plunging down the ravine.

One netizen commented that the lorry had encountered gear problems while going uphill and ended up going backwards.

Another netizen said the three people in the pickup truck only sustained minor injuries.