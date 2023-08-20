Minos: Council steps up efforts to eradicate rabies after recent fatality in Samarahan

KUCHING (Aug 20): Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) is stepping up efforts to eradicate rabies following a recent fatality in Samarahan Division, said its chairman Dato Peter Minos.

In describing the situation as “alarming”, Minos said MPKS feels it is duty bound to help in eradicating rabies with the other agencies.

“At the very least, MPKS must spread the words that rabies kills and that the public be forewarned of this dreaded disease coming from diseased dog bites,” he said.

He revealed one of the steps taken was an anti-rabies seminar at SMK Kota Samarahan involving students from four schools in Samarahan and the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) on Aug 18.

Led by Cr Florince Christy from MPKS, the seminar also received input from relevant agencies such as the Health Department, Department of Veterinary Services, Sarawak Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (SSPCA) and Boehringer Ingelheim group.

Minos said during the seminar, the participants were told of the extreme dangers of rabies, of how to stop it, how to treat it if bitten by diseased dogs and the preventive measures.

“MPKS gave strong words that dog owners must vaccinate their dogs n must keep their dogs indoor at all time. Any dog out of the house will be caught by the local council’s dog unit and be properly dealt with. All dogs found outside the house are considered as stray dogs and dangerous and are subject to be caught, whether vaccinated and collared or not.

“Dog lovers are reminded that one human death from rabies is one too many, and one human life lost to rabies is worth more than a million dogs,” said Minos.

State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck on Aug 10 said Sarawak had recorded a marked increase in rabies cases involving humans this year at 15, including 13 fatalities.

He said out of the 15 cases in 2023, five were recorded in Sibu, followed by Serian (4), Serian (3), Bintulu (2), and Samarahan (1).