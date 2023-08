KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today underwent a minor dental surgical procedure at Kuala Lumpur Hospital here.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, mentioned this through a brief post on his Facebook.

“At the moment, I am still being monitored by the medical team and I have been advised to be warded until tomorrow morning, Insya-Allah,” he said. — Bernama