Premier: Sarawak wants to cooperate with China on herbal medicine

KUCHING (Aug 19): Sarawak wants to explore cooperation with China in the field of herbal medicine, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the state has a suitable environment to promote herbal medicine as it is rich in biodiversity and medicinal plants.

“At the moment, we are also forming Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC) and have allocated a sum of RM200 million for the construction of the centre.

“Perhaps this (herbal medicine) is the area we can collaborate on. I know in China there are universities that are good in herbal medicine, and I think we can engage them to explore the possibility of doing research together,” he said during his speech at The International Chinese Muslim Conference 2023 gala dinner here, tonight.

The three-day conference, which ends tomorrow, brings together Muslim scholars, leaders, and experts worldwide to discuss important issues facing the Chinese Muslim community and explore ways to promote interfaith harmony.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said that historically, Malaysia and China had shared a history of friendly and diplomatic cooperation, and this should continue, especially in the area of knowledge sharing.

“There’s a saying that one has to seek knowledge even if you have to go as far as China. This is because of their advanced civilisation.

“Even today, Sarawak is also working together with China. Our Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) is from China, and we are also working with Huawei to establish our smart city,” he added. – Bernama