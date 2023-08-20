Reminiscing the heyday of Pandan

UPON meeting Tan Lee Tek at his aunt’s shop in Pandan – a quaint village in Sebauh District, 55km from Bintulu and about a four-hour drive from Miri – I knew that we would be entertained by a jovial host.

The friendly shopkeeper was chatting with some of his customers when local historian Sherman Bourne, my friend Julie Yang, and I arrived.

The Hokkien man spoke excellent Iban and was very much at ease interacting with his Iban patrons.

There were wooden benches along the veranda of the sundry shop, which were built by Lee Tek himself. The place, despite being old, was very clean and tidy.

“My grandfather Tan Yong Ping established this shop for the family about 100 years ago. He and a few of his friends came to Sarawak directly from Fujian in China.

“My father, Tan Leh Hua, married my mother, an Iban from a longhouse nearby. I was born in that longhouse,” smiled Lee Tek.

He said his family never thought of looking for their Fujian roots in China.

“I’m not even sure Grandpa Tan had ever gone back to his home village in China – he died before I was born. From the stories I have heard, however, he goes along really well with the Pandan community and has truly adapted to the local culture.”

It is noteworthy to mention that as we were heading to the shop, we walked past a ‘klirieng’ (burial pole), which had a large jar, said to contain the remains of the first ‘Raja’ (king) of the Punans.

Also worth noting is sited across Kampung Pandan, on the opposite bank where Pandan and Kemena rivers meet, is Rumah Nyipa, a Punan longhouse.

‘Serene and carefree’

Lee Tek immediately attended to us, telling stories about the place, including one about one whole row of wooden shophouses, next to his aunt’s, being destroyed in a fire back in the 1950s.

“To replace that, another block of shophouses was built nearer to the river.

“Now, only my aunt’s shop is still operating. She’s not here today – she’s in Kuching,” he said.

Lee Tek admitted that business had been slow, but he and his aunt were determined to keep things going at least until the expiry of the land lease.

“Only then would we decide what to do next.”

Tan Moi Moi, the assistant shopkeeper, came out to greet us.

Before that, she was chatting with three Iban ‘aunties’ on the steps.

“They’re waiting for the children. See the primary school there?” said Moi Moi, pointing at SK Pandan, which we estimated to be around 200m away from the shop.

According to her, the aunties were among the Iban families who are renting the rooms in the shophouse next door, so that they can keep watch over the schoolchildren.

It is informed that SK Pandan was founded in 1951, one of the first schools in Bintulu run under the purview of the local authority.

Speaking of school, Moi Moi said she attended school in Miri up until Form 5 and after that, in 1987, she came to Pandan – and has stayed on since.

“I love it here,” she said.

“We usually close up at 5pm, but we leave the back door open for customers. You know, sometimes they may stop by for some emergency purchases like milk powder, sugar and cooking oil.

“They really appreciate that, and we are happy to accommodate.”

‘Remembering the old days’

The decision to come to Pandan, about a 40-minute drive from Sebauh in Bintulu, came after I heard over the grapevine that the land where the old Chinese shophouses stood, had issues in terms of its lease.

To my knowledge as of time of writing, this issue has yet to be attended to.

My former schoolmate, Bintulu-born Lisa Lim had told me about travelling along the Kemena River and also its tributary, Pandan River, during her younger days.

“In the late 1960s, the only way to go to Pandan was to take a Chinese motor launch from Bintulu – a journey that would take about a day.

“After staying at Pandan for a night or two, we would go further up the Kemena River to Labang and Tubau, where an aunt of mine lived.

“Those were the days! We were comfortable sleeping on a simple rattan mat, on the floor, in a shop! There were no hotels or homestays then.

“Later when the timber companies started to occupy Pandan, Kemena and Tubau river valleys, the express boats began to come in.

“Today, the logging tracks, the oil palm estate roads and definitely, the Pan Borneo Highway have completely changed the way to travel to Pandan,” she said.

My friend, Prof Emeritus Dr Mohamad Abdul Majid – now retired from Universiti Brunei Darussalam – said then-Ketua Kampung (village headman) of Pandan, Johari Sunam, was a good friend of his father.

“That was 50 years ago. Tuan Haji Johari would regularly come down from Pandan and visit my father in Bintulu. He would stay with us for a day or two, as he went to settle all his official duties.

“My father and I had been to Pandan. At the time, I found it to be exquisitely beautiful and serene. His (Johari’s) nephew Datu Mohidden Ishak, former general manager of Bintulu Development Authority, was born in Pandan.

“Kampong Pandan today is now known as Kampong Haji Johari, in honour of the capable headman and his contributions to the development of the village.”

In recalling Pandan during its bustling bazaar days, Mohammad said originally, there were two shophouses – each housing six units.

“Back then, the Chinese shopkeepers traded with the Ibans, the Punans and the Malays coming from all over Pandan, Kemena and Tubau.

“Jungle produce like ‘jelutong’ (Dyera costulata, a tree that produces lightwood timber and also latex, which was previously used as a base for chewing gum), ‘damar’ (resin, obtained from the damar tree) and rattan were very valuable.

“These prized commodities were collected and transported via motor launches to Bintulu, where they would later be shipped to Kuching on board bigger vessels.

“In return, the locals bought essentials like salt, sugar, biscuits, kerosene and gasoline, clothing and condensed milk from the ‘towkays’ (traders – in this sense, the shopkeepers).

“Many of them had standing accounts at the shops.”

However, Mohamad said over the past 30 years, many shopkeepers and their families had left Pandan – citing declining business, depleting supply of jungle produce and rising demand for tropical timber (hence, opening up of more logging operations) as the key causes.

“Also, more oil palm estates emerged, resulting in the supply of the jungle produce to become almost non-existent.

“Those from the younger generation, being also more educated than before, were not very willing to forage for jungle produce.”

‘Wondering about the future’

We met an amazing boy, Jang Jimbun, during our visit to Pandan.

The 12-year-old had just come back from school in Sebauh and was happy to earn RM10 by taking us around.

It was heart-warming to see how his mother – a noodle seller operating a stall at the riverside – while happy that the boy was being helpful, had sternly reminded him to behave well and be respectful to the guests.

Jang just nodded.

He was considered small for his age, but indeed, appearance could be deceiving as the boy expertly handled the boat that transported us along Pandan River.

Several fishermen were seen near the jetty at the old Chinese Bazaar site.

“Many of them are the local villagers. They sell their catch of good big prawns in Sebauh, where the prices are very good,” said Jang.

I got nervous when the boy nonchalantly talked about crocodiles in the river.

“The big eyes (of the crocodiles) are often seen at night, and there are more whenever there are people crossing the river during certain times, like going to Bintulu Hospital or to attend funerals,” he said, followed by a shoulder shrug.

Upon reaching the jetty, Jang again proved that he was no ordinary village boy.

He disembarked, pulled the boat to the jetty, tied the thick ropes around a pole and held the vessel steady – all done with such effortlessness.

I was greeted by the loud barks of dogs, all kept in a big wooden kennel. They looked really ferocious.

Again, Jang shrugged his shoulders.

“Those dogs do keep thieves at bay.”

Looking at Jang, I could not help but wonder about Pandan’s future.

In my chats with several fishermen, they felt the area, with its abundant supply of prawns, could potentially become a sports-fishing spot.

The shopkeepers in Sebauh were excited over talks about the possibility of new shops being built.

Remember the ‘klirieng’ that we saw earlier? I believe that very site could be turned into a tourist attraction focused on historical heritage.

Perhaps, the underutilised Chinese Bazaar shophouses could be repurposed to serve as vintage homestays for travellers looking for a slower-pace environment.