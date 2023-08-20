Sarawak still not equipped to handle homeless folks with mental issues

KUCHING (Aug 20): Although the number of homeless people in Sarawak appears to be on a decline last year compared to previous years, the state is still not fully equipped to deal with the issue, especially with individuals with mental illness.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said last year, a total of 89 homeless individuals had been profiled in Sarawak, 66 of whom are men.

This figure, she said, represented a 51 per cent decline from the 174 recorded in 2021, and it is even lower compared to the 237 reported in 2020, which was the highest number of homeless individuals registered in Sarawak over the past seven years.

In 2022, Kuching had 42 people living on the streets, Sibu (25), Bintulu (seven), Miri (eight), Sarikei and Samarahan (three each), and Betong (one).

Citing the latest data from ministry studies into the key causes of homelessness, Fatimah said 24 per cent of cases involved those with nowhere to stay, 22 per cent were jobless, 13 per cent had mental health issues, 11 per cent involved alcoholics and drug addicts, seven per cent were those with family problems, while the remaining percentage are people with no family members and are ex-convicts.

Fatimah said while the Welfare Department was authorised to take homeless people into custody, the situation is more complicated when it involves those with mental illnesses.

She pointed out that such cases came under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“The temporary transit centres (TTC) are only meant for those who do not have mental issues. This is another thing that we need to consider in terms of the review of the Act.

“The Welfare Department cannot provide the proper care and support for the mentally-ill. We don’t have the institutions, and the officers are not trained in this area,” she told thesundaypost.

TTC is a state initiative to help the homeless.

The ‘review’ mentioned by Fatimah refers to the study meant to improve the Destitute Persons Act (DPA) 1977 in dealing with the issue of beggars.

In March this year, Federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri had said the review should be completed by next month.

“Now it is still in the study stage; we are also improving the Act related to senior citizens because it is necessary to look at all the Acts that we want to amend in a comprehensive way,” Nancy had said in Kuching

Moreover, the federal minister also said her ministry would study the need to collaborate with the MoH in handling people categorised as mentally ill who have been admitted at the Desa Bina Diri, which is a federal facility for the homeless.

In this connection, Welfare Department Sarawak chief assistant director (enforcement) Harry Silas Tirau said at DBD Kuching, 26 out of its 39 residents had mental problems, receiving constant treatment at Kota Sentosa Hospital.

Echoing Fatimah’s statement, he stressed that Welfare officers were not trained in this area.

“Actually, those with mental illness are not allowed to stay here (DBD) but the thing is, we only identify them a few months after they were brought into the facility,” he during a recent interview with thesundaypost at DBD Kuching in Kota Samarahan.

Harry also pointed out the possibility of a relapse.

“Once the patients are stabilised, they are released back to society.

“Sometimes the Health Department tells us that a person has already been treated and given medication. If the DBD revokes their application (to admit an individual), where should they go?” he asked.

Harry said while setting up more shelters could help in addressing the homeless situation, it would be far more important to identify the root cause and ‘then, work from there’.

Fatimah regarded the situation as ‘a gap that must be addressed by all the relevant ministries.

“We need to work together; we have to sit down together to see if we could find a way out,” she added.