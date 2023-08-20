Stay relevant, competitive by being at forefront of innovation, S’wak engineers told

SIBU (Aug 20): Engineers must continue to stay relevant by being at the forefront of innovation in various disciplines to remain competitive globally, said Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said this was because the engineering landscape had been evolving rapidly due to the fast-changing world.

“To thrive in an ever-changing world, we must adopt new technology and ideas and expand our horizons to encompass diverse fields within the engineering sector.

“I believe the engineering community of Sarawak is more than capable of embracing this responsibility.

“We can usher in a new era of sustainable and resilient infrastructure through the collaborative efforts of engineers, government, academia, and industries,” he said when speaking at the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) Sarawak Networking Dinner at Kingwood Hotel here Friday.

Tiang also said it was important to empower youths to become engineers to secure Sarawak’s future progress.

He, thus, highlighted the need to invest in their education, providing resources, and creating opportunities to nurture their passion for innovation.

“In addition to traditional engineering fields like civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering, we must encourage young minds to explore new frontiers in aerospace, maritime, biochemical, artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, and many more.”

According to Tiang, each of these fields presents unique challenges and opportunities for growth and development.

He also said they could empower the engineering community to venture into these emerging fields by fostering a culture of curiosity and openness to exploration.

“Encouraging cross-disciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange will enable us to harness the synergies between different branches of engineering and drive groundbreaking advancements,” he said.

In this regard, Tiang urged all engineers to equip themselves with knowledge, skills, and resources to explore and excel in the diverse sectors.

He believed that collaborating with academia, industry partners, and relevant government agencies would provide the necessary support and foster a vibrant engineering ecosystem.

“By championing diversity and inclusivity in engineering, we create an environment that values all perspectives and backgrounds.

“This inclusivity extends to supporting and promoting gender balance in engineering careers, ensuring that we tap into the full potential of our workforce and create opportunities for all,” he said.

Tiang encouraged environmental solutions and green practices for a better future and to safeguard Sarawak’s natural beauty for future generations, and also called upon all stakeholders, from government agencies to private enterprises to foster stronger collaborations with the engineering community.

Also present at the event were IEM Sarawak chairperson Stephanie Sim Hui Kheng, IEM Sarawak Sibu Region Chairman Anderson Sie Teck Sung and organising chairman Hii Hwang.