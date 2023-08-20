SUPP man expresses concern over loan sharks using social media to lure victims

KUCHING (Aug 20): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau chief Milton Foo has expressed concern over the way illegal moneylenders are luring victims through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Telegram.

He said his bureau has been receiving many appeals for help from these ‘loan shark victims’.

“In the old days, these moneylenders’ offers would usually be printed on flyers, which were then posted on public notice boards or pillars.

“Nowadays, they (flyers) are on social media.

“But I believe these people are not among the locals, because a loan shark had mentioned that they would ask local gangsters to find them (borrowers) and they would see what’s going on,” he said during a press conference at SUPP headquarters here yesterday, where two loan shark victims were also present.

Adding on, Foo said the loan sharks had also been offering victims short-term loans, then increasing the repayment amount arbitrarily and adding extra costs.

“Then, threats of violence would come if the money was not repaid.

“These illegal moneylenders use such modus operandi to apply pressure to the borrowers, who would feel pushed to find another moneylender, thinking that this could help settle the debt.”

Another way that loan sharks would use to pressure their victims into paying was by placing reminder notices publicly.

“These reminders would be put at public places, and they would display the borrowers’ identity card details and also statements about the borrowers having not paid back the loans.”

Foo also said many moneylending advertisements on Facebook would offer packages that required no upfront fees and documentation and in this regard, he suspected that this was how the moneylenders obtained the victim’s personal information because the latter would be asked to fill in their details via website forms.

“I also suspect the moneylenders are sharing such data with other moneylenders,” he added.

In this respect, Foo called upon the federal government to restrict the advertisements on social media platforms, and also for social media companies to cooperate and enhance the protection of their users.

He also reminded the public to be very wary of illegal or unlicensed moneylending services being offered online.

In this regard, Foo said he had discussed with the Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian – also SUPP president – regarding measures to increase public awareness of the consequences of getting involved with loan sharks.