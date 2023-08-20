S’wak Welfare Dept: Destitute Persons Act 1977 not confined to beggars

KUCHING (Aug 20): The Destitute Persons Act 1977 (DPA 1977) applies to persons living on the streets even if they are not beggars, said Welfare Department Sarawak chief assistant director (enforcement) Harry Silas Tirau.

According to him, although the word ‘homeless’ is not stated in the Act, the enactment is designed to keep vagrants off the streets.

He said under the law, Welfare officers are authorised to conduct operations to round up the homeless individuals if they are found begging and unable to introduce themselves to the authorities.

The DPA also provides for the care and rehabilitation of destitute persons, and for the control of vagrancy in the country.

Based on a British law that could be traced back to the early 1800s, the DPA replaced the Vagrants Act, a similar law introduced in 1965.

“This law was based on an Ordinance dating back to the late 19th century. The DPA was only made applicable to Sarawak in 1995,” Harry said.

Harry cited losing one’s home, unemployment, mental problems, family issues, drug and substance abuse, and social stigma as among the contributing factors to homelessness.

“But many initiatives, such as the Desa Bina Diri (DBD), have been established under the federal Women, Family and Community Development, in the country to address this problem.

“In Sarawak, the DBD in Kota Samarahan houses homeless people categorised as ‘destitute persons’. However, the admission is only either through a court order under Section 3 (4) of the DPA 1977, or by voluntary admission under Section 4 of the same Act,” he said.

The DBD is a special home for beggars and destitute individuals, where they can get care, protection and rehabilitation.

The DBD in Kota Samarahan, which has a capacity of 50 people, is the only one in Sarawak. There are currently 39 people in the centre and about 20 of them suffer from mental illness.

Harry said admission at the DBD is only by court order and was limited to three years.

If necessary, the stay could be extended by another three years with a court order after which the individual may apply to be admitted voluntarily.

“At the DBD, the occupants would receive care while undergoing a rehabilitation programme for three years.

“Those who escaped from the facility would be considered as committing an offence under the DPA 1977, which provides for imprisonment of up to three months upon conviction,” he elaborated.

Another initiative is the temporary transit centres (TTG), a state-funded initiative meant to help the homeless community.

At present, there is only one TTG in Sarawak, which is in Sibu.

According to Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, this shelter would also be set up in Kuching, Miri and Bintulu.

“The TTG in Kuching and Miri should be ready by October this year, after renovation works are done.

“As for the one in Bintulu, a new building is required where it will also house a community social support centre,” she told thesundaypost in a phone interview.

Nonetheless, Fatimah acknowledged the problems encountered in rescuing the homeless people from the streets.