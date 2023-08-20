Two roads near KKIP will be upgraded

KOTA KINABALU (August 20): The State Government has approved the upgrading projects for the Politeknik Road to Bulatan J6, Rugading, and the Norowot Road to Bulatan J7 near the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) to accommodate the increasing traffic demands.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Tze said that he will personally monitor and inspect regularly as roads are fundamental infrastructure in industrial development.

“Concurrently, I will continue to request sufficient funding periodically to upgrade roads in KKIP. The Sabah government is committed to the success of SK Nexilis copper foil manufacturing plant and the Kibing solar cell manufacturing plant as both foreign investments have brought a high-impact investment worth RM6.6 billion to Sabah and will create approximately 2,300 job opportunities,” he said.

The government, he added, is confident that once both factories are completed and operational by the end of this year, Sabah’s export performance will improve, medium and high-skilled jobs will increase, the contribution to GDP in the industrial sector will also rise, and Sabah will be on the path towards becoming an industrialised state.

Phoong said this in a statement after inspecting a road full of potholes in KKIP. A photo of the road went viral on social media.

“After reading the post, I took immediate action to ensure that the relevant authorities carry out maintenance work promptly. I received a briefing from KKIP engineers and the PKM concession company. It has been informed that the road potholes have been patched up, but this is a temporary solution,” he said.

According to him, the road frequently experiences damage due to its proximity to two of the largest factories in KKIP, which are currently under construction and expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The rapid progress of these factory constructions has led to a high flow of heavy vehicle traffic passing through the road, he said.

“I have thoroughly examined this situation. While we await the completion of these factories and undertake regrading work on the road, I have directed the relevant parties to be more vigilant in monitoring the road’s condition and to promptly carry out repairs if any damage occurs,” added the Luyang assemblyman.