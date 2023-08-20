Uggah: BDDA to feature legend of Rentap as tourist attraction in Betong

KUCHING (Aug 20): The Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) wants to use the legend of great warrior and nationalist Rentap to attract tourists to Betong, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had allocated the agency a sum of RM16 million to develop the tourist programme.

“Foremost on our plan is to build an access road to Bukit Sadok, where Rentap had built his fort. Then, we will build a replica of the fortress from where he fought against White Rajah soldiers who were out to eliminate him.

“We plan to begin constructing both projects sometime this year and hope to have them ready in two years time,” he said during a meet-the-people session at Rh Mendit Unsu in Penom, Betong today.

Uggah said the agency will identify suitable longhouses to offer homestay facilities for tourists.

“At the same time, we will promote local handicrafts and cuisine beside the pristine flora and fauna in the division,” he said.