Uggah: Putrajaya greenlights Prospek programme for Betong

KUCHING (Aug 20): The federal Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has given its approval for the Integrated Village Economic Development Project (Prospek) to be extended to Betong, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi approved this programme to be implemented in Betong by allocating a development budget of RM9 million.

Uggah said Zahid agreed to his request for Prospek to be implemented in Betong when he came for the Gawai gathering at Rh Enteri Lengkoi in Samu earlier this year in July.

“A study will have to be undertakenf irst to identify the strategies and methods as well as relevant activities and programmes under Prospek here.

“This is another great opportunity for the people here to further benefit from the government development plans and programmes,” he said at a meet-the-people session at Rh Mendit Unsu in Penom, Betong today.

Uggah, who is also chairman of the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) said with Prospek coming in, it will certainly complement what the agency is undertaking.

“We will have more funds for development but more importantly, we will benefit from strategies in developing the rural economy,” he said.

He added Betong is now the third place in Sarawak to enjoy Prospek, with the other two being Matu and Lawas.

He said the focus in Betong now was increasing the people’s income.

“We have the land, and the area is huge. Now the people here are involved in palm oil and pepper cultivation as well as livestock farming. We want to bring all these to a much higher level, as we are eyeing the export markets,” he said.

Also present were Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu and political secretary to the Premier, Roseline Mapong.