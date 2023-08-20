Yes, Minister! Stay the course, detached from turbulent politics

YES, Minister! Political stability in Sarawak continues unabated and unwaveringly. The barometer reading defies the recent political fever that has gripped Peninsular Malaysia.

In the wake of the recent state elections in Peninsular Malaysia, where the Islamic party PAS made significant gains in collaboration with Bersatu, Sarawak can take solace in the fact that the state has maintained its cohesion and resolve and is resistant to extremist ideologies despite polarising forces.

Religious, ethnic polarisation

The results of the August 2023 elections in the six states showed that Peninsular Malaysians are still divided along racial and religious lines and if the division is allowed to continue, it would not bode well for Malaysia’s future and the repercussions for Sarawak would be far and wide.

Yes, Minister. The Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, responded in good faith and in the spirit of a true democrat with a firm foundation in political pluralism when he expressed displeasure and disdain over the polarisation that religious and ethnic extremism had done to Peninsular Malaysian politics and politicians, even when it was temporarily employed to gain power.

In the face of the recent turbulent dynamics, Sarawakians remain resilient and are proud to join the Premier in continuing to celebrate the strength of solidarity, respect, and tolerance that flourish in Sarawak’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, a pride that is unmatched and deeply ingrained in every Sarawakian.

Covert political ploy

Yes, Minister. Overall, it is disappointing to learn that some politicians posing as upstanding defenders of racial and religious superiority appear to have derailed electoral democracy in some states in the peninsula.

It is a political play that has no place in the social and cultural context of Sarawak, even though it deliberately chooses to be constructed in a covert manner in order to gain ground in the Dayak heartland. For the latter, complacency must not creep in. Mental agility and moral fortitude must hold ground.

The main players who are intent on seizing control continue to engage in the same political manoeuvering, inciting racial and religious tensions, and denying that reason must triumph over emotion when it comes to voting. Theirs has been divisive and prejudicial in nature and is not capable of raising the nation’s level of unity and civilisational order.

Sarawak free from murky politics

Yes, Minister. Sarawak is standing on dry land, free from the murky politics of Malaya. The ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has the experience and fortitude to stay the course and keep going to accomplish the goals of a green economy and a host of new-frontier ventures, despite the distant political storms looming over the Malayan horizon.

Religious and ethnic extremism does not exist in Sarawak’s political vocabulary.

The Sarawak Premier, who is reportedly unaffected by the unfavourable trend in Peninsular Malaysian politics, remains steadfastly committed to his empowering vision to develop the state in accordance with the Sarawak Transformation Plan 2030, boost per-capita income, and ensure sustainable distributive growth.

Focus on frontier-opportunities

Yes, Minister. Sarawak made the right decision to focus on stepping up efforts in the new revenue-generating opportunities it has started, while avoiding the renewed power struggles and political squabbles that have emerged in Peninsular Malaysia as a result of the state election held last week.

His ministers and the rest of the retinue of party leaders in the corridor of power must speak and act in accordance with the policy thrusts he has laid out, while being aware of and cognisant of the policy framework.

They must be knowledgeable followers and doers, and possess the power of initiative. This contributes to strengthening the political and social resilience of the state.

Sarawak’s steady economic growth is hailed as a blessing because of the predominate racial harmony and unity. As a result, it is important to keep moving forward, strengthen the social cohesion already present, and boost the number of economic drivers.

Immense benefits under Unity Government

Under the Federal Unity Government, the state has been receiving numerous benefits: the review of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), particularly the terms governing oil and gas production; the designation of English in addition to Bahasa Malaysia as an official language of Sarawak; and the state’s allocation of the authority to manage federally funded projects with a value of up to RM50 million.

In Sarawak, about 70 per cent of projects can be fully managed and decided without involving the federal government. Schools, clinics, fire stations, and other rural projects fall into this category.

Additionally, the federal government has already reached an agreement in principle regarding the return of autonomy in the areas of education and health, with the specifics still being worked out.

According to Article 122D of the Federal Constitution, Sarawak will also receive an increased annual special grant of RM300 million in 2023 (this was previously only RM16 million), and Sabah will receive RM260 million instead of RM26 million.

A clearer formula will reportedly be finalised to determine how much these special grants will be worth.

These serve as tangible testimonials to the achievements of the collaboration between the Unity Government and the GPS-led Sarawak government. Since stability and unity have been established, they are now crucial signposts and definers of development.

GPS, GRS support BN-PH at polls

However, nothing is stopping the Unity Government’s political adversaries from plotting and using their influence to usurp power to gain a foothold in Putrajaya.

But it would not be an easy task. And with Sarawak’s GPS and Sabah’s Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) keeping them in abeyance at a distance and disapproving of the disruptive move, the scheme may end up as an unfulfilled dream of agitated political actors.

The Sarawak Premier’s attendance on the nomination day made it abundantly clear that GPS supported the Unity Government. It demonstrated his dedication and sincere support for both the Unity Government and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as well as for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its constituent parties.

Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, the Chief Minister of Sabah, joined him on this occasion and expressed similar support.

The tell-tale signs are clear: the doors of Sabah and Sarawak are shut to PAS and Bersatu.

The backing of GPS, the largest political alliance in Borneo, was crucial in ensuring the country’s political stability and in encouraging voters in the six states to back PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the elections. It reflects the understanding and spirit of solidarity with PH and BN leaders.

Sarawak’s strong presence in Putrajaya

Sarawak’s position in federal politics has been strengthened by the appointment of the Unity Government by Malaysia’s Yang di-Pertuan Agong in post-15th General Election (GE15), and with it the appointment Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof from GPS as Deputy Prime Minister and several other Sarawakians as full ministers and deputy ministers.

This was followed later by the appointment of Tan Sri Dr Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar from Sarawak as Speaker of the Senate.

With all this, Sarawak now has a strong presence in federal politics and administration.

This further strengthens Abang Johari’s position vis-à-vis Unity government.

NGO advocating Malay hegemony

Although geography and demography favour Sarawak and shield the multiracial state of Borneo from the current passage and influencing forces of polarisation that litter Peninsular Malaysia’s political landscape, we cannot be certain of how these polarising forces would manifest on a broad scale and extend its influence across the land.

A sizable number of Malay-Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have chosen to further polarise an already divisive political environment.

Following the six state elections last week, they proposed an audacious hegemonic plan to form a government by bringing all Malay parties under one roof, but excluding DAP.

The proposal is antiquated and prejudiced.

If by any account it could gain traction and see the light of day, it would raise questions on their raison d’etre for dislodging unity and inclusivity from the country’s policy framework, which the present Federal Unity Government has already set in motion.

For now, it remains a suppositional ‘if’.

Indeed, if it were to happen, we would see significant drops in both our democracy and human rights rankings.

Climbing up the ladder to regain our position would be a struggle and that could be another story of anguish and agony.

The NGO umbrella group has conveniently forgotten about the millions of natives of Sarawak and Sabah, especially the non-Muslim natives. No doubt, it is a proxy battle being waged by the NGO. Their proposal would have been outright rejected by Sarawak and Sabah, had the invitation been extended.

Shared interests eroding

As a result of man’s desire for power and ethnic supremacy, our shared interests across the Malaysia social space seem to be eroding, fracturing the intended bond of commonality between Peninsular Malaysia, and Sabah and Sarawak.

Polarised politics is the unfortunate winner of this detestable game. It is an ugly and evil word.

If religion has political sway, it wants to use it to further a heavenly purpose. It asserts that because it has divine authority, it is on a holy mission to transform society with the help of the divine.

Contrarily, politics within the framework of democracy, bases its decisions on societal needs and demands and alters the law and the political system in accordance with the power of democracy.

In extreme situations, the political realm for the religiously theocratic leaders becomes the venue where ultimate judgments are made and where social censure, or even punishments, are rendered on believers and disbelievers alike.

It sets them apart from unitarians in politics, social pursuits and in many other development initiatives that involve the wider plural society and rise above the narrow confines of theocratic belief and practices.

Sarawakians will not accept this. But do they comprehend enough to be ready for a potential silent attack and strong enough to fend off the danger posed by in-person interactions or online messages?

Winning formula

Since the early years of independence, Sarawak has been riding the course steadily and successfully. Respect, tolerance, and acceptance are fundamental characteristics that define Sarawak’s success story, which has united people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds in the pursuit of a common goal.

Among equals, no one is superior.

Yes, Minister. The ‘winning formula’ of Sarawak has ingrained itself in our psyche and serves as both a definer and a descriptor.

Given this, Sarawak is untarnished by Malaya’s political polarisation and its immediate repercussions.

Notwithstanding, we must remain resilient to any external and unscrupulous quarter bent on derailing the stable and relatively smooth passage of politics in the state.

However, politics can never be static, as resilience would suggest. It is dynamic and could be impacted by the shifting forces in the political ecosystem.

However, in Sarawak, racial harmony and political stability are dominant. There is hardly any option worthy of consideration in sight, so proactive politics, based on Sarawak’s political success story, which embraces multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multi-sectoral social inclusivity, will continue to be a crucial defining factor and lynchpin.

The multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature of Sarawak continues to be the unbreakable foundation of the state’s politics, despite numerous previous attempts by religious extremist politicians from Malaya to spread messages meant to incite some groups and divide the state.

* Toman Mamora is ‘Tokoh Media Sarawak 2022’, recipient of Shell Journalism Gold Award (1996) and AZAM Best Writer Gold Award (1998). He remains true to his decades-long passion for critical writing as he seeks to gain insight into some untold stories of societal value.