1,225 trees planted at Sabal Forest Reserve under Greening Sarawak campaign

KUCHING (Aug 21): Another 1,225 trees were planted at the Sabal Forest Reserve recently following a joint collaboration by the Sarawak Forest Department and Sarawak Energy Berhad.

The department in a press release said the tree saplings planted comprise high-value indigenous species such as meranti and selangan.

The effort is part of Sarawak Energy’s corporate-level ‘10-Year Integrated Planting, Protection and Habitat Conservation Campaign for the period of 2021-2030’.

With participation of 300 representatives from the Forest Department, Sarawak Energy and local communities, the programme also supports the department’s Greening Sarawak campaign.

“While the tree planting event contributed to the cumulative number of trees planted in Sarawak under ‘Greening Malaysia Agenda Through 100 million Tree Planting Campaign (2021-2025)’, the more important reason of this effort is that it aligns with our attempts to combat climate change, which has emerged as one of the biggest problems confronting humanity today.

“At the forefront of Greening Sarawak Campaign, FDS is pleased to gather participants from the various agencies, industry, NGOs and the local community together to preserve the environment,” said the department.