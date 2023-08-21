Abg Jo arrives in Sweden to benchmark ombudsman law

KUCHING (Aug 21): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg arrived safely in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday night for a two-day official visit to benchmark the state’s ombudsman legislation and implementation.

According to the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), he arrived at his hotel at 9pm local time along with Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his delegation.

The premier was greeted by Malaysian Ambassador to Sweden Hafizah Abdullah, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar and Sarawak State Attorney-General Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid.

The two-day visit to Sweden is part of Abang Johari’s weeklong visit to Europe, which includes visits to Norway and London, United Kingdom.

The visit to Norway aims to gain insights into the development and operation of onshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen facilities in Bergen.

While in Norway, he will also meet with officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and hold discussion with industry players on CCS, net-zero emission and decarbonisation initiatives.

Premier will then fly to London to cap off the weeklong visit with a meeting with Shell top officials at the multinational’s headquarters there.

Joining him on the trip is his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang and several deputy ministers.

This include the State Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Dr Juanda Jaya and Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.