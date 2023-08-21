Amanita expands collab with Permyjaya housewives

MIRI (Aug 21): The state’s Women Peace Police Squad (Amanita) yesterday launched its adoption programme involving a residential area, the RPR Link Quadruplex in Permyjaya new township here.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the housing estate adoption initiative would engage more housewives to be involved to help eradicate crimes.

“Amanita was started in 2013 by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to combat crime in residential areas, whereby female officers in each police station will deal directly with the housewives,” he said when launching the programme at the new township here yesterday.

The programme, he added, also aimed to obtain information related to crimes that were not reported among the community.

“Having the housewives involved in this programme is the right choice because they are always at home and are aware of the developments around the residential area.

“They (housewives) deserve to be given a mandate to report any crimes to the designated police officers,” he said, adding that the implementation of the programme has by far yielded good results in reducing crime rates.

Mohd Azman said the programme has also forged good ties and cooperation among the housewives and the Amanita squad members.

“The housewives can report any suspicious activities or crimes, and they play a vital role in the safety and the well-being of the community in their residential area,” he said and expressed hope that the programme would boost public’s confidence in PDRM.

Also present at the event were state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, Miri deputy mayor Ariffin Mohamad and Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata.