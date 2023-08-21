Amirudin takes oath as Selangor MB for second term

KLANG (Aug 21): Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was today sworn in as the state’s Menteri Besar for a second term.

Amirudin, 43, took his oath of office before the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, at Balairung Seri, Istana Alam Shah here at 11.23am.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony and presentation of appointment letter to the Menteri Besar were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

The PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance won 34 of the 56 seats up for grabs in the state polls on Aug 12, while the remaining 22 seats went to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced during the polls campaign that Amirudin would be nominated for the Menteri Besar post should PH-BN win the polls.

Amirudin was elected the Sungai Tua state assemblyman for the fourth straight time since 2008.

He won by a majority of 5,185 votes, polling 19,678 votes to beat PN’s Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin, who obtained 14,493 votes, and independent candidate Suman Gopal (430 votes).

The PKR vice-president was first sworn in as Menteri Besar on June 19, 2018.

Amirudin, who was born on Feb 8, 1980, in Pontian, Johor, is also the Gombak Member of Parliament and possesses a degree in social science from Universiti Putra Malaysia. – Bernama