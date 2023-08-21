Body of dock worker feared drowned found in Batang Igan

SIBU (Aug 21): The body of a dock worker who is feared drowned after he fell into Sungai Rajang while loading goods into an express boat berthed at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong here last Saturday has been found this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the body of Hii Kee Soon, 48, from Jalan Tiong Hua here was found at 8.40am.

“Members of the public notified the authorities after they stumbled upon the body in Batang Igan, about 9.6 kilometres from the location where he was last seen,” the statement said.

Following that, Bomba said the firefighters and marine police were immediately despatched to the scene.

“The body was recovered from the river and brought to the control post at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong before being handed over to the police for further action,” he added.