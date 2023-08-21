Brothers shine at Kuching South City Classic 2023

KUCHING (Aug 21): Brothers Azmizi, Abdul Ramzi, and Mohd Nurrazmi Bujang staged a commendable show at the Kuching South City Classic 2023 on Sunday.

Azmizi won the Men’s Athletic Physique category, while Daubline Timbol came in second to edge out Mohd Nurrazmi, who placed third.

Abdul Ramzi won the Men’s Sports Physique title, where Aflisahyir Ali and Mohd Shabli Tuah were second and third.

There were four categories for the championship organised by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) in collaboration with the Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) and Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA).

It was run in connection with Kuching Festival 2023, which concluded on Sunday after running for almost a month.

Lily Nur Izzaty Ahmad won the Women’s Fitness Model category while Kasma Mo and Ong Shih Ling placed second and third respectively.

For the Men’s Bodybuilding category, Mohd Afif Jamal was announced the winner, followed by Farrokh Ibtisam Ting Abdullah in second place and Gerdashlie Bodos in third.

In addition, the Sarawak Bodybuilding Icon 2023 Award went to Kapitan Desmond Thian, Douglas Jerukan Kanyan, and Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng for their immense contributions to the sport.

Thian was an athlete from 1976, then served as SBBA president from 2004 until 2008, and also as Sarawak bodybuilding chief judge from 1992 until his retirement in 2019.

Douglas won the Mr New Zealand title in 1961 during his college days and was the first Mr Sarawak winner in 1963.

Wee is the current SBBA president and has also been a vice-president of the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF) since 2011.

Wee accepted the award from Kuching South City Classic 2023 organising committee chairman Councillor Andy Lester Tan, who was accompanied on stage by KDBBA president George Awi William.

Representing Thian was current Sarawak bodybuilding chief judge Oddie Grinsam and Douglas’ son Desmond Jerukan, who is deputy permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.

Also present was SBBA honorary secretary Dr Malvern Abdullah.